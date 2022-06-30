Google Docs adding built-in eSignature system to Workspace Individual

Google Workspace Individual was announced a year ago as an upgrade for one-person businesses that have been using @gmail.com accounts to run their companies. Subscribers will soon get access to eSignature support in Google Docs.

Whether you’re an event planner or digital creator, it can be a challenge to stay on top of contracts and customer agreements that need to be signed as you’re constantly context switching and jumping between different apps to get work done.

Google touts native eSignature support as letting you “quickly execute agreements from the familiar interface of Docs without having to switch tabs or apps.” You can drag and drop signature and date fields onto a text document. This capability has only been announced for and shown on the web client.

Request a signature: Once you resolve all comments and suggestions, requesting a signature is as easy as sharing a file in Drive. Add signatures: When ready to sign, the signee can easily add their signature, no downloads needed. Once the signature is added, a completed PDF contract is emailed to both parties. Monitor and track progress: Quickly see the status of pending signatures and easily find completed, signed contracts. Create copies of contracts: For signature workflows that need to be repeated regularly, you can streamline the process by creating copies of existing contracts and then modifying as needed.

Google says Docs eSignature support is “coming soon in Beta to Google Workspace Individual users.” That tier is currently discounted to $7.99 per month (from $9.99) until October 2022. Other third-party services also integrate with Docs to offer electronic signature signing, and Google says they’ll keep working.

If you’re already using a dedicated eSignature solution, Google Workspace integrates with a number of leading providers

Meanwhile, the company recapped recent launches across Calendar (appointment scheduling) and Meet (longer calls). Gmail for Workspace Individual offers customizable email templates and added multi-send earlier this year. Those mailing lists can be managed with Google Contacts.

