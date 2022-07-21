Deals: Lenovo Tab P11 Plus with keyboard at $292, Samsung microSD card storage, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus at $292. That’s alongside Samsung’s 256GB EVO Plus microSDXC card at $29 and this Assistant-enabled TP-Link outdoor dimmer smart plug at $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus drops to $292

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 11-inch 128GB Android Tablet for $292. Normally fetching $340, this package is now sitting at one of the best prices to date with $48 off. Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus arrives centered around an 11-inch 2K display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor that enables the tablet to run Android 11. One of the more enticing features is the bundled detachable keyboard, which allows you to convert from a productivity machine to enjoying content. The rest of the package features 128GB of onboard storage, 4GB of RAM, and four Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers.

Samsung’s 256GB EVO Plus microSDXC card hits $29

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 256GB EVO Plus microSDXC Memory Card for $29. Regularly $50 directly from Samsung where it is also matched, this model has bounced between $30 and as much as $50 over the last few months at Amazon and is now at a new all-time low there.

As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this model launched in late 2021 with a 130MB/s transfer speed rating alongside the latest V30 4K video support and A2 app loading for use in Android devices and more. It also delivers Samsung’s 6-proof protection against water, temperature, X-ray, magnets, drops, and wearout – all backed by a 10-year warranty. It also ships with the adapter for use in standard SD setups. Get a closer look right here.

TP-Link Assistant-enabled outdoor dimmer smart plug at $20

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Dimmer Smart Plug for $20. Normally selling for $25, today’s offer marks the second-best price to date, is the lowest in nearly two months, and is good for 20% in savings.

Expanding your Alexa or Assistant setup to the outdoors, this TP-Link Kasa smart plug sports an IP64 weather-resistant housing with a single outlet. Bringing voice control and automation to patio lights or even water fixtures in ponds or fountains, the dimmable outlet can be adjusted from the smartphone app or with your preferred voice assistant. There’s also no hub required, with the dimmer plug pairing right to your Wi-Fi out of the box.

