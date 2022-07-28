Deals: HP Chromebase AiO $499, Sony XM5 ANC Headphones refurb $259, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the HP Chromebase AiO at $499 to go alongside Sony’s just-released XM5 ANC Headphones. Not to mention a fresh batch of Anker Android essentials from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HP Chromebase AiO delivers a 22-inch rotating screen

Amazon is now offering the HP 22-inch Chromebase AiO 64GB for $499. This is the first price cut in over three months, now delivering $91 in savings along the way. Today’s offer is the second-best price of the year, and we’ve only seen it on sale so far in 2022 twice before.

Bringing Chrome OS to the workstation, the unique HP Chromebase is centered around a 21.5-inch 1080p display with a cone-shaped and acoustic fabric-covered stand, which rests on a rotatable mount. This allows you to use the Chromebase in both horizontal and vertical orientations, though the notable features don’t end there. You’ll also find a physical privacy webcam cover that pairs with Hey Google support, dual USB-C and USB-A ports, and Wi-Fi 6. Go check out our launch coverage for some additional details

Sony’s just-released XM5 ANC Headphones see first refurbished discount to $259

Secondipity via eBay’s official refurbished storefront now offers the recently-released Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones for $259 in both black and silver. Normally fetching $398 in new condition at retailers like Amazon, this is one of the very first chances to save since debuting earlier in the spring. Today’s offer amounts to $139 in savings and is the best discount we’ve tracked so far.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones arrive as the latest addition to its series of popular cans, backed by some of the best active noise cancellation on the market. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is made of soft fit leather with a lightweight build. Rounding out the package is multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

Anker’s latest midweek sale discounts Android essentials from $11

After seeing its all-new GaNPrime chargers go up for sale earlier in the week, Anker is back today with a new midweek sale, covering its popular Android accessories. Leading the way this time around is the just-released Anker PowerCore 5K Power Bank at $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer is the first discount to date since debuting last week at $5 off.

Available in two colors, Anker’s latest power bank can refuel two devices at once thanks to its internal 5,200mAh battery. The PowerCore 5K packs a handheld design that delivers 12W USB-C charging on top of a USB-A slot that can simultaneously be used to power up gear while out and about. Shop additional discounts from $11 right here.

