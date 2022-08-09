OnePlus opens up its Android 13 beta with first OxygenOS 13 build for the OnePlus 10 Pro

After offering a sneak peek at its OnePlus 10T launch event last week, OnePlus today officially kicked off its Android 13 beta with the first OxygenOS 13 build for the OnePlus 10 Pro.
Released today for the OnePlus 10 Pro, the first OxygenOS 13 beta brings OnePlus’ new design language to life on top of Android 13. That new design language being, as we pointed out last week, quite literally Oppo’s ColorOS. ColorOS 13 is set to be unveiled soon as well.
The first build from OnePlus’ Android 13 beta is available solely for the OnePlus 10 Pro, with other devices expected to follow in the coming weeks and months. OnePlus has confirmed Android 13 upgrades for over a dozen smartphones. For now, though, the Android 13 beta is only available in North America and India for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The brand says that a beta for Europe will follow “in the near future.”
What’s new? OnePlus’ full changelog follows:
Changelog
Design
Efficiency
Seamless interconnection
Personalization
Security & Privacy
Health & Digital wellbeing
Performance optimization
Gaming experience
To install, OnePlus says that users need to be on OxygenOS 12 vA.15. There are several known issues listed on OnePlus’ forums, including the phone freezing when recording videos in some cases, pictures not saving when taking shots at 3.3x zoom, a random dot that appears on the display when pairing a Bluetooth device, and others.
You can download the Android 13 beta now on OnePlus’ forums, and there are rollback packages to move back to stable Android 12 builds if needed.
If OnePlus’ typical pattern holds true, OxygenOS 13 should start rolling out in a stable form by the end of the year – hopefully without the trainwreck of bugs and issues that OxygenOS 12 came with.
