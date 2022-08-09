OnePlus opens up its Android 13 beta with first OxygenOS 13 build for the OnePlus 10 Pro

After offering a sneak peek at its OnePlus 10T launch event last week, OnePlus today officially kicked off its Android 13 beta with the first OxygenOS 13 build for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Released today for the OnePlus 10 Pro, the first OxygenOS 13 beta brings OnePlus’ new design language to life on top of Android 13. That new design language being, as we pointed out last week, quite literally Oppo’s ColorOS. ColorOS 13 is set to be unveiled soon as well.

The first build from OnePlus’ Android 13 beta is available solely for the OnePlus 10 Pro, with other devices expected to follow in the coming weeks and months. OnePlus has confirmed Android 13 upgrades for over a dozen smartphones. For now, though, the Android 13 beta is only available in North America and India for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The brand says that a beta for Europe will follow “in the near future.”

What’s new? OnePlus’ full changelog follows:

Changelog Design Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements. Efficiency Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up the Shelf by default. Seamless interconnection Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience. Personalization Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available. Security & Privacy Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files. Health & Digital wellbeing Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and eye-protecting display features. Performance optimization Optimizes Dolby Sound effects with enhanced spatial sound field perception and more accurate sound sourcing. Gaming experience Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

To install, OnePlus says that users need to be on OxygenOS 12 vA.15. There are several known issues listed on OnePlus’ forums, including the phone freezing when recording videos in some cases, pictures not saving when taking shots at 3.3x zoom, a random dot that appears on the display when pairing a Bluetooth device, and others.

You can download the Android 13 beta now on OnePlus’ forums, and there are rollback packages to move back to stable Android 12 builds if needed.

If OnePlus’ typical pattern holds true, OxygenOS 13 should start rolling out in a stable form by the end of the year – hopefully without the trainwreck of bugs and issues that OxygenOS 12 came with.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: