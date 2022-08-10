Where to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 and get the best deal

Samsung’s foldable smartphones are a bit less pricey than earlier iterations, but they’re still expensive smartphones. Thankfully, Samsung and its partners offer some of the best deals on pre-orders in the business – here’s where to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 pre-orders

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are phones focused on fixing the biggest flaws of their predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a bigger battery, better camera, and slight improvements to the build quality, too. The Fold 4, meanwhile, gets a better outer display, a flagship-tier camera, and other huge improvements across the board.

Like any other major Samsung release, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are available from pre-order from virtually every major retailer. That includes:

Where can I get the best deal?

Samsung offers some of the best trade-in deals and offers in the business, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are no exception.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order deals

Starting with Samsung.com, Galaxy Z Fold 4 is eligible for a free memory upgrade, offering the 512GB variant of the phone for the same price as the 256GB model, as well as offering up to $1,000 in trade-in credit – you can get the full $1,000 with the Galaxy Z fold 3, Fold 2, or Galaxy S22 Ultra. There’s also a free Standing Cover with S Pen included in the promo, and Samsung Care+ can be added free for one year.

If you use our special links – Galaxy Z Fold 4 | Galaxy Z Flip 4 – you can score $200 in extra Samsung.com credit when buying a Fold 4.

Next up, there’s Best Buy. Like Samsung, you’ll get the 512GB model for the same price as the 256GB option during the pre-order period, and the retailer is also offering boosted trade-in credits for the device.

As far as carriers go, let’s start with AT&T. The carrier is offering $1,000 of trade-in credit when you trade in any Samsung Galaxy smartphone – this is easily one of the best deals we’ve seen. There’s also the same memory upgrade and a free Samsung case included.

Verizon is offering $800 with trade-ins and an extra $200 for new lines, plus the free memory upgrade and 50% off select cases. T-Mobile is offering the free storage upgrade, $1,000 offer with a new Magenta Max line, up to $1,000 off with trade-ins, and a free case too.

Xfinity Mobile is offering up to $450 off, and 9to5Toys has more details on that deal. US Cellular is offering doubled storage and a free Standing Cover.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is eligible for some even better offers – in many cases, you can get the phone for free.

Samsung.com is offering up to $900 with trade-ins towards the Galaxy Z Flip 4, as well as the same free case and memory doubling as on the Fold 4.

Just like with the Fold, AT&T is offering $1,000 of trade-in credit when you trade in any Samsung Galaxy smartphone, making the Flip 4 completely free. This includes the memory upgrade and a free case too.

Verizon is offering $800 with trade-ins and an extra $200 for new lines, plus the free memory upgrade and 50% off select cases. T-Mobile is offering the Flip 4 for free with trade-ins and new lines on Magenta Max, and 50% off on other plans. Plus, you can get the free memory upgrade and a free case, too. Xfinity Mobile is offering up to $450 off, and 9to5Toys has more details on that deal. US Cellular is offering doubled storage and a free Silicone Ring Case.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: