Where can I pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro?

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro have finally been unveiled and show off some exciting new improvements. New sleep tracking, better fitness monitoring, and improved battery life are just some of the enhancements that are getting us excited. So where can you pre-order the new Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro? This guide will break it down.

Last year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic to the world. Both of these smartwatches were big hits, and we even gave them pretty high marks in a few different areas. The only category in which we felt the Watch 4 needed work was battery life.

With the Galaxy Watch 5 running around 50 hours of battery life and the Watch 5 Pro expected to reach upwards of 80, this new set of smartwatches is expected to be the perfect companion.

Benefits of pre-ordering

Samsung is known to offer some additional goodies with brand new devices when you pre-order directly from their online storefront. Those who pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5 through Samsung will get a Wireless Charger Duo for free.

If you plan on trading in your smartwatch, you can also expect to receive $75 off the Galaxy Watch 5 and $125 off the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. On top of that, you’ll also get a $50 Samsung credit to use on whatever you want, according to Samsung.

If you order with Best Buy, the company is offering a $40 or $60 gift card with the pre-order of a Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro.

Where to pre-order

Users will be able to pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro today if they want to. If last year is any indication, you’ll get to pre-order from a few popular online retailers like Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, and more. You’ll find links for each Galaxy Watch 5 variant and their listing below.

The Galaxy Watch 5 40mm and 44mm models don’t fall far from the Galaxy Watch 4 of last year in terms of pricing. The Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $279.99 for the Bluetooth version and $329.99 for the LTE version.

The Watch 5 Pro pricing, on the other hand, is set to be much higher than Galaxy Watch 5 40mm and 44mm. Leaks were close, suggesting that the Pro could be well over $400. In reality, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will cost $449.99 for the Bluetooth version and $499.99 for the LTE model.

This article will be continuously updated with the latest pre-order locations.

