Deals: Acer and HP Chromebooks up to $300 off, Geek Squad Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $46, more

It’s time for your Lunch Break deals courtesy of 9to5Toys featuring an Acer Chromebook all-time low and more. Alongside the best price we have tracked on Amazon for the Acer Chromebook 512, we are also seeing up to $300 off the 14-inch HP Chromebook x360 14c with touchscreen action and a convertible hinge. From there, Best Buy’s Geek Squad his fixed up a massive price drop on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds at $48, down from the regular new price of $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Acer’s Chromebook 512 with Google Play Store access falls hits new low

Amazon is offering the Acer Chromebook 512 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $129.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $200, this saves $70 or 35% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed for those on tighter budgets, this Chromebook features Intel’s Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. On top of that, there’s 32GB of built-in eMMC storage for keeping files offline and WI-Fi 5 as well for connecting to the internet without having to plug in. Of course, it can run the Google Play Store so you can access your library of apps, games, movies, and more with ease too. Plus, this Chromebook even comes with an additional 100GB of Google Drive space so you can be sure files are backed up automatically.

Geek Squad Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 now over $100 off

Best Buy is now offering Geek Squad refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds at from $45.99 shipped in multiple colorways. Regularly $150 in new condition and currently starting at $120 via Amazon, this is more than $100 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Geek Squad Certified Refurbished gear is “thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so you can be sure that your device will work right, right away.” It includes a 90-day warranty and you’ll find more details on that right here. The Galaxy Buds 2 come along with many of the flagship features you’ll find in some of the brand’s latest releases, including active noise cancelation and up to 29 hours of battery life. From there, you’ll find Qi wireless charging support as well as an Earbud fit test to ensure you’re getting the best possible seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review

HP’s regularly $649 touchscreen Chromebook x360 at $399

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 14-inch HP Chromebook x360 14c 4.1GHz/8GB/128GB for $399 shipped. Regularly $699 at Best Buy and currently on sale for $460 directly from HP down from the $649 it fetches there, this is up to $300 off the going rate, $60 under the next best listing, and the lowest total we can find – also matched directly on Best Buy. This model delivers a 14-inch display alongside a 360-degree convertible hinge to provide both a laptop and touchscreen tablet-style Chromebook experience. It packs the 11th generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor alongside 128GB of solid-state storage and 8GB of RAM as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The fingerprint reader for secure login is joined by a webcam privacy switch, Google Assistant voice command action, and an aluminum casing.

