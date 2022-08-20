Google Play system updates on Pixel and Samsung lose ‘Check for update’ button

With the latest Google Play system update for August 2022 announced this week, Android owners are seeking out the “Check for update” button only to find that it no longer exists. This is happening for both Pixel and Samsung, though it’s not clear whether this is a bug or an intentional behavior change.

On Pixel phones, you’ve long been able to open Settings app > Security (Hub) and tap “Google Play system update” to open a screen that for the most part notes how “Your device is up to date,” the “Last checked for update” time, current Android version, and the date of the Google Play system update. At the bottom-right corner, you’d find “Check for update.”

This page no longer exists, and the only information you now see is the date on the previous screen. Reports of this removal started earlier this week, but it’s becoming more widespread. In our case on a Pixel 6a running Android 13, the button was available up until today. Meanwhile, we were made aware that Check for update was gone on some Samsung devices as well.

It’s possible that this change is intentional and that tapping Google Play system update going forward is only meant to show another screen when a new version is actually available for download. In implementing this new behavior, Google could be intending to make these updates function in a more background manner by getting rid of the ability to manually pull down (assuming it worked like that originally).

Most people noticed the disappearance after Android 13 because everything could be up-to-date by that point. Meanwhile, the August updates are not yet widely available.

That said, the case for this being a bug is that there’s no harm in offering end users a button to check for updates – unless Google is purposefully switching rollout approaches, especially if they’ve been conditioned to seek one out and want to install the moment they’re available.

More on Google Play:

Thanks Ian

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: