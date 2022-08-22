Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro have a lot of tech inside them, but sometimes features like ANC, auto-pause, and even fast pair just stop working. The easiest way to fix these issues is with a simple factory reset. This guide will take you through how to reset your Google Pixel Buds Pro.

The Pixel Buds Pro are the successors of the popular A-series Pixel Buds. Prior to that, each generation of Pixel Buds seemed to be missing the mark. The last two generations proved to be hits and have had an overwhelmingly positive response from many folks, including ourselves.

The new earbuds from Google have good ANC and deliver a proper experience in terms of sound quality and user experience. Overall, the Pixel Buds Pro are a great pair of earbuds.

Besides that, great features don’t always work as planned. There’s a chance that the Pixel Buds Pro earbuds just stop working properly. Instances like connection loss can easily happen, though those occurrences aren’t all too often.

Resetting the Pixel Buds Pro

The easiest way to fix a non-functioning pair of Pixel Buds Pro is to simply factory reset them. Fortunately, resetting earbuds is easier than resetting a phone in the sense that you aren’t losing tons of data. Once reset, the setup process to follow is extremely simple and won’t take long.

Here’s how to reset your Pixel Buds Pro:

On the device your Pixel Buds Pro are paired to, head into the settings. In the Bluetooth menu, find the Pixel Buds Pro and hit the settings cog next to it. From there, tap Forget. Plug your Pixel Buds Pro in using a USB-C cable. Open the charging case and leave it open. Find the pairing button on the back and hold it down for 30 seconds. Note: You should see the earbud lights stop blinking after 30 seconds. After the light stops blinking, let go.

You’ll see the status lights on the earbuds go from white and orange to just white. This signals that the reset is complete. Of course, this means all connections are reset too, so you’ll have to re-pair the Pixel Buds Pro with every device it was previously connected to.

Resetting the Pixel Buds Pro is a simple task, just like pairing them in the first place. This is a great solution if the earbuds stop working as they should. If the Pixel Buds Pro still aren’t working quite right, your next step would be to contact Google support.

