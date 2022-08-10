Google rolling out new Pixel Buds Pro firmware update 2.14

Last week, the day one update for the Pixel Buds Pro became widely available and Google today is rolling out new firmware release 2.14.

Open the Pixel Buds app/preferences and navigate to More settings > Firmware update. A “Manual update available” from 120+release_2.12_signed to 122+release_2.14_signed should be available for the Pixel Buds Pro. (Google in last week’s support post referred to updates using the latter sequence rather than the beginning digits, which could get unwieldy as the product matures.)

We’re seeing this update in the United States after manually checking, and there’s also a report from Central Europe.

This process takes a few minutes and updates the left/right earbud first. After the new firmware has downloaded, a reboot is manually initiated from your phone. There’s then a “Checking the update…” process that is lengthier than just a reconnection.

After the buds are updated, “your case will update when you store your earbuds in the charging case for about 10 minutes.”

Google has yet to detail what’s changed, but early fixes from widespread availability are likely. For comparison, it took the Pixel Buds A-Series three months after launch to get their first update.

Updating…

