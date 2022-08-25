How to take a screenshot on Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4

Andrew Romero

- Aug. 25th 2022 10:25 am PT

screenshot galaxy watch
0

There’s a lot you can do with Samsung’s line of Galaxy Watches, and sometimes you want to share that with others in a screenshot. There are plenty of reasons to capture what’s on your Galaxy Watch, so it’s a good idea to know how to execute a screenshot just in case. This guide will take you through how to take a screenshot on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5.

Taking a screenshot on your Galaxy Watch 4 or your Galaxy Watch 5 is ridiculously simple and mimics how you would take one on a Galaxy phone or Pixel. Both of these watches, though they are a generation apart, take screen captures the same exact way. The process below applies to all versions of the Watch 4 and 5, including the Watch 4 Classic and Watch 5 Pro.

Here’s how it’s done:

  1. Make sure your Galaxy Watch is unlocked.
  2. Find both the Home key and the Side key.
  3. Click both in at the same time.

As soon as you do that, you’ll see a flash on your Galaxy Watch indicating a screenshot was taken. From there, you can find the screenshot on your connected phone.

Screengrabs on the Galaxy Watch work a little differently than ones taken on a phone. Rather than creating a local file that you can find in your files or photo app, the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 immediately upload your captures to Google Photos if your Google Account is connected.

This makes it easy to find those screen captures in a heartbeat since they sit at the top of your Google Photos feed for easy recovery.

Here are a few examples of what they look like when taken:

screenshot galaxy watch
screenshot galaxy watch 5
screenshot galaxy watch 5

In all, screenshots are incredibly easy to take on the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5. There are limitless reasons you’d want to take one, so knowing how to do it can come in handy at any time.

More on the Galaxy Watch 5:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

how-to

how-to

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Google team helping you fix and get the most out of Android, Google Assistant, Chromebooks, Android TV, and more.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

About the Author

Andrew Romero

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic