How to take a screenshot on Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4

There’s a lot you can do with Samsung’s line of Galaxy Watches, and sometimes you want to share that with others in a screenshot. There are plenty of reasons to capture what’s on your Galaxy Watch, so it’s a good idea to know how to execute a screenshot just in case. This guide will take you through how to take a screenshot on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5.

Taking a screenshot on your Galaxy Watch 4 or your Galaxy Watch 5 is ridiculously simple and mimics how you would take one on a Galaxy phone or Pixel. Both of these watches, though they are a generation apart, take screen captures the same exact way. The process below applies to all versions of the Watch 4 and 5, including the Watch 4 Classic and Watch 5 Pro.

Here’s how it’s done:

Make sure your Galaxy Watch is unlocked. Find both the Home key and the Side key. Click both in at the same time.

As soon as you do that, you’ll see a flash on your Galaxy Watch indicating a screenshot was taken. From there, you can find the screenshot on your connected phone.

Screengrabs on the Galaxy Watch work a little differently than ones taken on a phone. Rather than creating a local file that you can find in your files or photo app, the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 immediately upload your captures to Google Photos if your Google Account is connected.

This makes it easy to find those screen captures in a heartbeat since they sit at the top of your Google Photos feed for easy recovery.

Here are a few examples of what they look like when taken:

In all, screenshots are incredibly easy to take on the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5. There are limitless reasons you’d want to take one, so knowing how to do it can come in handy at any time.

More on the Galaxy Watch 5:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: