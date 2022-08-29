Deals: Back-to-school Android Gold Box, OnePlus 10 Pro $720 all-time low, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with a massive back-to-school Android Gold Box that delivers new all-time lows on the latest from Google, Samsung, and Motorola. Plus, new all-time lows on OnePlus 10 Pro from $720 and, not to mention, the second-best price to date on Sony’s popular XM4 ANC earbuds at $228.

Amazon launches wide-ranging back-to-school Android Gold Box

If you are in the Android/Chromebook ecosystem and/or shopping for school, today might be the best day to take the plunge on a hardware update. Amazon is having a huge sale on all things Android. Head below for the best Android deals we could find including the latest from Google, Samsung, and more.

First up is the Pixel, with the Pixel 6a being dropped to $370 in three colors. That s $80 off list and the lowest we could find on probably the best midpriced Android phone we can recommend (review). Amazon is also knocking off big bucks – up to $250 off Pixel 6 and 6 Pros and also slashing Fi bundles and accessories, including cases and wireless chargers.

If a Motorola phone is what you are after, Moto G’s make great first phones for kids and starts at just $140 today. That’s $40 off on these three-day battery phones with huge screens and surprisingly robust spec sheets. Moto G/Stylus 128GB start at $179.99. Moto Edge and One Zoom also see significant discounts, with the 256GB model at $295 being the standout.

OnePlus 10 Pro falls to new all-time lows from $720

As part of the back-to-school with Android Days savings event, Amazon is now discounting the latest OnePlus smartphones, earbuds, and accessories to all-time lows. Live through the start of next month, the unlocked 10 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone leads the way with a drop down to $720. Typically fetching $899, this is a grand total of $179 off, matching the all-time low set once before back in May and is $60 under our previous mentions. The elevated 256GB model is also down to $780 from its usual $970 price, marking a new all-time low.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest smartphone that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our long-term hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect. Head below for other highlights from the OnePlus back-to-school sale.

Sony’s popular XM4 earbuds deliver ANC at $228

Amazon currently offers the Sony XM4 ANC Earbuds for $228 in two styles. Typically fetching $278, today’s offer is marking a return to the second-best price of the year at $50 off. We’ve only seen it sell for less once before, and that was back over Prime Day.

Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise canceling earbuds, its recent XM4 arrive with a design that’s 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown of features in our launch coverage as well.

