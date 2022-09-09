The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra borders on crazy with a 200MP main camera

Motorola is kicking up some dust this week with the brand new Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, a flagship device that houses a 200MP rear camera with some other mouth-watering specs.

Motorola hasn’t been at the top of the list as of late when it comes to sought-after flagship devices; something that could potentially change that is the Edge 30 Ultra, a device that packs quite a punch in the camera array.

On the rear of the Edge 30 Ultra, there is a set of three different cameras. The first and largest of the bunch is the 200MP f/1.9 camera, which has what Motorola is calling “Ultra Pixel Technology.” That same sensor is equipped with OIS as well. To accompany it, there’s an ultrawide unit that comes in at 50MP and a telephoto lens at 12MP that has 2x optical zoom.

With that main sensor, Motorola is touting 8K UHD or 4K UHD HDR10+ video recording at 30 fps and 4k UHD at 60. As far as the cameras go, the Edge 30 Ultra is packed to the teeth and is set up to have a competitive photography edge – seriously no pun intended.

While the camera setup is undoubtedly intense, that isn’t the only thing the Edge 30 Ultra has going for it. Internally, the new flagship will run a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 12 GB of RAM to pair it with. Out of the box, the Edge 30 Ultra will run Android 12. Motorola hasn’t made mention of any sort of update policy with this device yet, though historically, the company hasn’t been very much on top of that.

To power the beast of a camera array and high-end processor, Motorola stuffed a 4,610 mAh battery inside, giving an estimated battery life of “over a day.” Obviously, it all comes down to how well everything is optimized in order for the battery to perform optimally. That being said, on paper, the Edge 30 Ultra looks like it will be able to handle quite a workload.

In case the Edge 30 Ultra doesn’t make it a full day, the flagship is equipped with Motorola’s TurboPower 125W charging with up to 50W wireless charging. Motorola claims 12 hours of extra battery life on seven minutes of charge through 125W charging. As far as the display goes, the Edge 30 Ultra has a massive curved-edge 6.67″ OLED HDR10+ screen that can run at 144Hz. Underneath the Gorilla Glass 5 display lies an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

In all, the Edge 30 Ultra looks like a great device on paper. The 200MP camera is certainly an enticing prospect, so long as Motorola’s image processing is up to par with the hardware. That, paired with the Snapdragon top-tier SoC, should make for a solid Android phone.

You can grab the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra starting at €900 for the 128GB model in Europe today with no plans to enter the US market. The Edge 30 Ultra comes in two colorways” Starlight White and Interstellar Black.

