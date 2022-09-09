Here’s every US phone that supports eSIM on Android

More and more Android phones are adopting eSIM, making it possible for users to switch to a theoretically easier carrier experience. Here’s a list of every current US phone that has eSIM capabilities.

What is eSIM?

In contrast to the physical SIM card we’re all used to, an eSIM is more or less a digital version. In effect, some phones are manufactured with a virtual SIM slot that allows you to download carrier data into it, including your carrier plan, data limits, and phone number.

By making the SIM digital, the idea is to create an easier way to switch or phone carriers and do away with the little plastic card you need to have mailed to you from a carrier.

Android phones that work with eSIM

While some phones take advantage of this new standard, the technology isn’t widespread among OEMs. That being said, there are a good few Android phones out there that allow you to use an eSIM if you wish. Here’s a list of current Android phones that can use an eSIM:

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Note20

Note20 Ultra

S22

S22+

S22 Ultra

S21

S21+

S21 Ultra

S20

S20+

S20 Ultra

Z Flip

Z Fold 2

Z Fold 3

Z Fold 4

Z Flip 3

Z Flip 4 Google Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 5

Pixel 4

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 2 (Google Fi only) Motorola Razr (1st and 2nd gen) Sony Xperia 20 III Lite

Xperia 1 IV

Xperia 10 IV

Can my phone get eSIM down the road?

In order for a phone to make use of an eSIM, it needs to be built to handle it. This means that eSIM capability can’t necessarily be added in a future update. While this is unfortunate, there is a silver lining.

Almost every new Android phone now is being manufactured with eSIM capability, meaning that your next device will more than likely be equipped with the tech and will let you take advantage of it at your carrier. And, more carriers are adding capabilities as well, which proves that the standard is picking up speed.

