Report: Google considering moving 10-20% of Pixel smartphone production to India

Google Pixel production has moved back and forth between China and Vietnam over the past few years, but it appears the company is eyeing a new location. According to a new report, a portion of Google Pixel production could be moving to India.

The Information reports that Google is looking at starting Pixel smartphone production in India to the tune of around 500,000 to 1 million units. That would make up around 10-20% of Google’s annual Pixel shipments, the report brings out.

…Google has solicited bids from manufacturers in India to make between 500,000 and 1 million of the company’s Pixel smartphones, equivalent to 10% to 20% of the estimated annual production for the device.

Prior to this, Google has produced its Pixel smartphones in other Asian regions, but primarily in China. Google first attempted to move away from China in 2019, with the goal of producing its smartphones in Vietnam. The Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 were then reported to be produced in the country. But meanwhile, the Pixel 6 series moved back to China as a side effect of the world after COVID-19’s biggest impacts.

Now, Google is once again attempting to leave the country.

This week’s report claims that Google is eyeing production in India, but nothing has been solidified just yet. One person with knowledge of Google’s production says that the company has “faced delays obtaining components for some of its devices” in China, which stems from COVID-19 lockdowns still occuring in the country.

Moving some of its production to India could also be a big boost to Google Pixel sales in the country.

India imposes a hefty 20% import tax on smartphones made outside of the country, and making devices locally could result in Google offering more competitive pricing. The Pixel 6a was Google’s first smartphone release in India in almost three years, but its price was well above competing models in the region.

Pixel shipments in India apparently barely topped 100,000 last year, but have been steadily growing worldwide on the back of Pixel 6 success.

