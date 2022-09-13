Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 5: What’s new and should you upgrade? [Video]

Samsung has dropped brand-new Wear OS watches, and if you own the Galaxy Watch 4, you’re probably wondering what’s different with the Galaxy Watch 5. Here’s everything you need to know.

At no point should anyone look to upgrade their device after just one year, especially one as solid as the Galaxy Watch 4. While it’s certainly something we would not suggest, it’s ultimately your choice. We want to provide as much context and explain all of the nuances to help you make the right decision for you.

Video — Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 5

https://youtu.be/0CHpm7p9SsA

Hardware and specifications

This time around there is no Galaxy Watch 5 Classic. Instead, Samsung has opted to streamline and offer a standard Galaxy Watch model alongside a “Pro” version that includes a larger, more durable chassis and more. If you like the physical rotating bezel, then it might be worth looking at the previous generation.

From the outside, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 are almost indistinguishable from each other. There really is nothing save a few minor tweaks to the colors. Oddly, a new microphone cutout has been added in between the right-sided case buttons. The tactility of the hardware controls is exactly the same with a red band still found on the upper button aiding visibility.

Samsung’s new Bespoke Studio lets you tailor the Galaxy Watch 5 from launch, unlike the Watch 4 series, which gained the option later in its lifespan. This simply lets you mix and match things that are already available like straps, cases, and more. You are still limited to just three casing colors for each model with some minor variation in tone but with little major adjustment here.

Galaxy Watch 4 Galaxy Watch 5 Display size 40 mm: 1.2 in.

44 mm: 1.4 in. 40 mm: 1.2 in.

44mm: 1.4 in. Display resolution 40 mm: 396 x 396 pixels

44 mm: 450 x450 pixels 40 mm: 396 x 396 pixels

44 mm: 450 x 450 pixels Dimensions 40 mm: 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8 mm (1.59 x 1.55 x 0.39 in.)

44 mm: 44.4 x 43.3 x 9. 8mm (1.75 x 1.70 x 0.39 in.) 40 mm: 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8 mm (1.59 x 1.55 x 0.39 in.)

44 mm: 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8 mm (1.75 x 1.70 x 0.39 in.) Processor Exynos W920 Exynos W920 RAM 1.5 GB 1.5 GB Storage 16 GB 16 GB Weight 40 mm: 25.9 g

44 mm: 30.3 g 40 mm: 28.7 g

44 mm: 33.5 g Battery 40 mm: 247mAh

44 mm: 361mAh 40 mm: 284mAh

44 m: 410mAh Features MIL-STD-810G

IP68 rating

5ATM water resistance

GPS

Gyroscope

Barometer

NFC Sapphire Crystal display

MIL-STD-810G

IP68 rating

5ATM water resistance

GPS

Gyroscope

Barometer

NFC Colors 40 mm: Black / Pink gold / Silver

44 mm: Black / Green / Silver 40 mm: Pink gold / Silver / Graphite

44 mm: Sapphire / Graphite / Silver / Bespoke Edition

Almost all of the internal specifications are identical save the battery capacities. That comes at a cost as the weight of the 40 and 44 mm watches have increased by around 10%. Three grams added to each Galaxy Watch might not be all that noticeable, but the increased lifespan could be a big draw for those disappointed in the Watch 4 lifespan. A faster charger is also included in the box with the new model. This is something that has been sorely needed on the Galaxy Watch series for some time with 10W charging speeds now available using the magnetic puck.

Lifespan is often subjective but the batteries are noticeably larger at 284mAh vs. 247mAh on the 40 mm Galaxy Watch 5. The 44 m Watch 5 packs a 410mAh internal cell versus the 361mAh battery on the Watch 4. This makes two days of light usage more attainable than it was with the previous versions.

The return of the Exynos W920 processor and 1.5 GB of RAM means performance levels that remain the same. You’ll certainly not see a difference even when both watches are in motion side-by-side. A new Sapphire Crystal display has been added to the Galaxy Watch 5. This should mean greater durability, but it’s unclear just how much more you’ll notice in the real world.

Smartwatches are a strange hybrid and bridge between your smartphone and fitness tracking. Updates are often less frequent but support is important nonetheless. Samsung has promised up to four years of updates for all Wear OS-powered Galaxy watches — which includes the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5.

It’s not quite clear just what that means in terms of OS updates, but it could be that the Watch 4 ends up running Wear OS 7.0. We don’t have a crystal ball, but at the very least we’re likely to see security patches and updates for a long time yet to come.

Galaxy Watch 4 Galaxy Watch 5 Software Shipped with One UI Watch 3.0 with Wear OS 3.0 Shipped with One UI Watch 4.5 with Wear OS 3.5 Updates 4 years of OS updates 4 years of OS updates Latest software build One UI Watch 4.5 One UI Watch 4.5

Given that the Galaxy Watch 5 is a year newer, it will be supported up to and including 2026. Meanwhile, the Watch 4 will cease getting updates at some point in 2025 according to Samsung’s proposed four-year update timeline. At this point in 2022, the duo are now running the same software version – One UI 4.5 based upon Wear OS 3.5. No significant new features were added, but new watch faces are present alongside some enhancements to performance.

The software picture for the Watch 4 has improved substantially since it was launched in late-2021. The Google Assistant is now available, alongside a number of Material You redesigns for popular Google applications including the Play Store, Messages, Keep Notes, and more. This does mean that the Watch 5 has a minor edge out of the box as a year of updates and improvements to Wear OS are available right out of the box.

Fitness and tracking

Samsung has made a few minor tweaks to BioActive Sensor on the Galaxy Watch 5 over the Watch 4. It has a larger contact area with your skin. This should mean more accurate readings and, therefore, fitness data tracking. It’s hard to speak too critically of the health metrics on the Galaxy Watch 4, as they help give a fairly solid indication of your health data points. This information isn’t quite as accurate as dedicated hardware but offers good estimates to help you ascertain and manage your health.

That’s not all that is new on this sensor, as there is a new body temperature tracker. Unfortunately, it’s not yet working but Samsung claims a future update will add the function at some point soon. As for workout tracking modes, there really isn’t much new to speak of. Every mode on the Galaxy Watch 4 is present on the brand-new Watch 5.

Over 100 workout tracking modes are crammed into Samsung’s board Health and Fitness application. Without the temperature sensor active, the experience is identical across the 2021 and 2022 iterations of the smartwatch, but when that feature does get enabled we may see greater tracking available on the Galaxy Watch 5.

On Galaxy Watch 5 you do get a few little extras for sleep tracking including Sleep Coaching, but a recent update has also made Snoring Detection available onboard without needing your smartphone nearby. This is also available on Galaxy Watch 4 units now too after using a tethered approach to your Android phone.

Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Watch 5: Should you upgrade?

The simple answer is: no. Unless you want marginally extended battery life, the Galaxy Watch 5 offers no major improvements that a Galaxy Watch 4 owner should be worried about or considering. The design, accessories, software, and experience are practically identical.

If you are craving an upgrade, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a major step up in lifespan and pricing. For $449, that too is just a minor step up. Sure, there are multiple days of lifespan and a refined design, but the performance is identical across the board.

Samsung is not officially offering the Galaxy Watch 4, but it can be picked up with sizeable discounts now from several retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and more. Conversely, the Watch 5 can be picked up at multiple sites including Samsung.com, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and more.

