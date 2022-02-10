Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will get ‘up to’ four years of Wear OS updates

Surrounding its Galaxy S22 unveil yesterday, Samsung also announced a new update policy that leads the Android market. As it turns out, that policy will also extend to the Galaxy Watch 4, which will be getting Wear OS updates for the next four years.

In Samsung’s official blog post regarding its new Android update policy, the company offered a bit more context regarding the policy than the original materials handed to the press divulged. One of the new details was that Samsung is matching this policy, as least for major updates, to its Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung says that both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be eligible for Wear OS and One UI Watch updates for “up to” four years. The policy will also apply to future Samsung wearables running Wear OS.

This doesn’t really come as a huge surprise, given Wear OS devices historically get updates for quite a long time. For example, most smartwatches that ran on “Android Wear 2.0” a few years ago eventually picked up Wear OS updates, and some are still supported in some capacity to this day.

Still, it’s nice to see that Samsung is at least setting expectations for how long the Galaxy Watch 4 will be fully supported, even if the “up to” qualifier puts an unusual limit on the wearable. Looking at the competition, Apple Watch Series 1 was updated for around four years after its release, and Series 2 was cut off at the same time with WatchOS 7.

