Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $184 off, Hisense 55-inch mini-LED Google TV, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with a $184 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra. Plus, you can save on a 55-inch Hisense mini-LED Google TV and the Garmin Lily smartwatch (with the watch starting from $150). Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra lands at $184 off

Amazon is now discounting the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB to $1,016. Marking the third-best discount overall to date, today’s offer is down from the usual $1,200 price tag in order to deliver $184 in savings.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly squared-off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

Hisense’s latest Google TV delivers 55 inches of 4K 120Hz mini-LED visuals

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 55-inch 55U8H QLED 4K mini-LED Smart Google TV for $698. Normally fetching $1,100, today’s offer marks one of the very first chances to save on this new 2022 model at $402 off the usual $1,100 price tag. This is also arriving at a new all-time low since first debuting back at the beginning of the year.

As one of the new Hisense 2022 smart TVs, its U8H series arrives centered around a mini-LED panel that measures 55 inches. Packed into the 4K display is 1,500-nit peak brightness backed by HDR10+, as well as Dolby Vision and a 120Hz native refresh rate. All of the Google smart TV features provide effortless access to all of your favorite services, with four HDMI ports rounding out the package – you can read all about it right here.

Garmin Lily monitors sleep, Pulse Ox, stress, and more

Amazon currently offers the Garmin Lily GPS Smartwatch for $150. As the first price cut since back in May, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings from the usual $200 price tag. This matches the all-time low and marks one of the first chances to save in 2022 so far.

As one of the more recent additions to the Garmin fitness tracker lineup, the new Lily Smartwatch launched last year with an array of workout features packed into its circular design. Including the ability to track everything from heart rate and sleep to respiration, Pulse Ox, stress, hydration, and more into Apple Health, the battery life is reported to last up to five days. While the standard version rocks a sportier look, there’s also a more premium style that’s also $50 off today with a leather band in tow.

