Deals: OnePlus 10 Pro falls to $699, Jabra Assistant-enabled earbuds from $60, more

OnePlus 10 Pro drops to $699

OnePlus is now offering its unlocked 10 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $699. Normally fetching $799 or more, it originally fetched $899 and is now $100 below our previous mention to mark one of the best prices to date.

OnePlus 10 Pro arrives as the brand’s latest flagship smartphone and comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The actual Android experience plays out on a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz, which lets you lineup photos on the smartphone’s Hasselblad’s photography experience that leverages a 48MP triple-sensor camera array. Other notable features you’d expect from a flagship like the inclusion of a much quicker fingerprint scanner is joined by 65W fast charging and more. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

Jabra’s latest fitness-ready true wireless earbuds see fall discounts from $60

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Jabra’s latest true wireless earbuds headlined by the Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds for $130 in several styles. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer is marking a return to the all-time low for only the third time. It’s the best price in nearly a month and still a more rare chance to save on the flagship listening experience.

Having launched earlier in the year, these earbuds from Jabra arrive with active noise cancellation as the headlining feature on the Elite 7 Pro. Then, there’s the true wireless design that brings a series of smart features into the mix like Google Assistant and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the eight hours of listening, not to mention the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review and then shop some other headphones from $60.

Amazfit’s T-Rex 2 Smartwatch with 24-day battery life hits $180

Amazon is now offering the Amazfit T-Rex 2 Smartwatch in multiple colorways for $180. Normally going for $230, this 22% discount, or $50 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The colorways down to this new low include Desert Khaki, Astro Black and Gold, and Ember Black.

After receiving a major update in August, the T-Rex 2 now lets you import FPX/TCX/KML route files and delivers real-time navigation alongside training templates for 11 different sports that are customizable in the Zepp app. Delivering a 1.39-inch AMOLED always-on display, you’ll easily be able to see the time, notifications, fitness stats, and more on your new smartwatch. The battery is said to last for 24 days on a single charge, as well, meaning you can go over three weeks without plugging in.

eufy’s Dual Camera Smart Video Doorbell hits $160

eufy’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Dual Camera Smart Video Doorbell for $160. Normally $200, this comes within $10 of the best price that we’ve tracked and is the second-lowest all-time.

With its dual camera technology, this video doorbell helps eliminate blind spots at your doorstep, ensuring you can see both who’s outside and what’s been delivered. There’s also dual motion detection with advanced PIR and radar sensors to distinguish both near and far subjects, helping to eliminate false notifications. The cameras record in 2K with HDR as well, allowing you to see everything crystal clear. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more

Power your kit with UGREEN’s new 200W GaN II charging station

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Nexode 200W 6-port USB-C GaN II Charger for $170. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer is marking only the third chance to save so far at $30 off while also delivering one of the first discounts outside of the launch promotion from back in May.

This is the second-best price to date and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Arriving as UGREEN’s most capable charger yet, its new Nexode 200W offering packs six ports for refueling all of the devices in your setup. The GaN II technology enables the charger to dish out enough juice for refueling Chromebooks, smartphones, and three other devices all at once, with four USB-C slots joined by a pair of USB-A ports. We took a deeper dive into what to expect back when it launched in May.

