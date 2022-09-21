Logitech G Fits gaming earbuds reshape to fit your ear and have less latency than Bluetooth

The Logitech G Fits gaming earbuds are built to mold themselves to your ear shape and also offer a non-Bluetooth connection for lower latency.

While Bluetooth has essentially become the standard way to do wireless audio these days, the technology still has some core limitations to be addressed. For example, while some apps will delay the video to be in sync with your earbuds, it’s all too common for the fast-paced action of a game to get out of sync with the Bluetooth audio. Cloud gamers may especially notice this issue, with an even longer delay between pressing a button and hearing the sound.

To address all of this, Logitech is launching a new set of wireless earbuds, the Logitech G Fits come bundled with a special “Lightspeed” dongle — which connects via USB-A or with a bundled USB A-to-C adapter — that should provide both better audio quality and lower latency. The Lightspeed dongle should work with just about any device you can connect it to, including Android devices like the new Logitech G Cloud handheld.

Connecting via Lightspeed, you’re able to use the Logitech G Fits with gaming devices that don’t normally offer Bluetooth audio, like the PlayStation 5. Of course, when you’re not looking for the full gaming-ready experience, the G Fits can also connect via Bluetooth to most any device. When using Bluetooth, you should be able to tap into a “reduced latency game mode,” though Lightspeed is still your best bet for gaming.

What really sets the Logitech G Fits apart from most other earbuds on the market is that they were created with Logitech’s Ultimate Ears, bringing that division’s futuristic light molding technology. Once the G Fits are comfortably in your ear, with the press of a button, lights will flash inside of the earbuds that causes the gel tips to harden, conforming to your ear canal shape.

Where most earbuds provide noise cancellation by creating a sort of “anti noise” to cancel out the sound waves, the Logitech G Fits are designed to physically block as much outside noise from entering your ear as possible. Of course, being earbuds for “gamers,” the lights used to harden the gel also make for a fun visual effect.

In terms of the usual specs for wireless earbuds, the Logitech G Fits should last around 10 hours on a charge with another 12 hours in the battery case when using Bluetooth. That figure drops down to 7 hours of listening plus 8 hours from the case when using Lightspeed. Logitech claims the earbuds 10mm drivers offer a “full, warm, detailed sound with deep, punchy bass” along with dual beamforming microphones in each bud for vocal clarity.

The Logitech G Fits will be available in two colors — black and white — and retail for $229 when they launch in North America next month.

