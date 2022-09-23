Deals: Samsung Frame 2022 Smart TVs from $750, Wyze Floodlight Cam hits $80, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung’s stylish 2022 Frame 4K Smart TVs starting at $750. That’s joined by a price cut on JBL’s Flip 5 portable speaker at $75. You can also score the Assistant-enabled Wyze Floodlight Cam for $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s stylish 2022 Frame 4K Smart TVs, starting at $750

Woot is now discounting nearly the entire lineup of Samsung’s latest Frame 2022 4K Smart TVs. Shipping is free for Prime members, though if you’re not a Prime member, you’ll just have a $6 delivery fee. This time around, you’ll find the second-best prices to date across several sizes, with the 43-inch model leading the way at $750. Down from the usual $998 price tag, today’s offer comes within $10 of the all-time low and is the lowest we’ve seen outside that brief drop to the all-time low. Those same all-time low savings apply to the rest of the lineup at up to $1,300 off, which is detailed below.

Taking a distinct design approach from other TVs on the market, Samsung’s Frame lineup arrives with a sleek design that trades in your usual black plastic bezels for a more streamlined look that is designed to look more like a picture frame than a home theater upgrade. Fittingly for its name, this allows you to hang the 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates up on the wall while also taking advantage of the new matte display anti-glare screen so content looks great in any room. That also helps enable the unique design that blends in among the rest of your home decor and can even double as a digital picture frame for both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. Get all the details in our launch coverage.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV models on sale:

JBL’s regularly $130 Flip 5 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, now $75

Woot is offering the JBL Flip 5 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $75 to Prime members with free shipping or with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $130 and currently going for $100 at B&H, Amazon, and elsewhere in select colorways, you’re looking at up to 42% off the red model today, both matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find right now.

A solid option for at-home or portable audio, like much of the JBL speaker lineup, this one delivers 12 hours of wireless playback per charge alongside the ability to stand upright or lay flat horizontally. It features an IPX7 waterproof rating to protect it against splashes and the elements as well as JBL’s party boost feature so you can attach multiple units together for a bigger sound.

Assistant-enabled Wyze Floodlight Cam hits $80

Amazon is currently offering the Wyze Smart Outdoor Floodlight Camera for $80. Normally going for $100, this 20% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Delivering a solution that both monitors and illuminates your yard, the Wyze Floodlight Cam can record 1080p video with free cloud storage to hold them. The built-in 2,600-lumen LEDs here will be triggered with the integrated motion sensor, which can detect out to 30 feet. The device not only comes with Alexa and Assistant integration, but it also can be controlled using the Wyze app, has dusk and dawn automation, and has a 105dB siren to scare off intruders. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

