Material You update for YouTube Studio mobile begins rolling out

After testing in a limited capacity for several months, the Material You refresh for YouTube Studio is now beginning to roll out more widely.

If you are a creator on YouTube, you may use the standalone YouTube Studio app on Android or iOS to track uploads, respond to comments, and manage your channel. The app offers a streamlined version of the desktop experience, and over the past few years has steadily added more features to transform it from a basic tracking tool to a useful creator application.

Often lagging behind in UI overhauls, the Material You update for YouTube Studio is now rolling out more widely to creators on iOS and Android. This wider rollout was initially spotted by friend of the site Nils Ahrensmeier, with our own colleagues at 9to5Mac seeing the changes as long ago as early September. However, it is important to note that some YouTube Studio users have been seeing this Material You revamp on and off over the past few months as Google fine-tuned the design:

The main YouTube Studio homepage now has large Material You buttons that show key information like channel views, watch time, subscribers gained, and estimated revenue. This is a larger panel that was compact in previous updates. That’s not all as other sections such as “Research” tab includes more Material You section guides.

At the moment, on Android, the app colors do not adhere to your Dynamic Color wallpaper-based theme. Instead, it just follows your system dark mode theme unless you set it manually. Like many updates to Google apps, the Material You update for YouTube Studio seems to be applied server-side. That means that even if you do have the latest v22.36.101, you may not see the changes on your own account for a little while longer.

