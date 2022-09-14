YouTube Music and Shorts integration lets you quickly save songs

Music is a big part of vertical Shorts, and YouTube is now rolling out a new integration between the two.

When listening to a YouTube Short with a particularly catchy (or viral) tune, tapping the rounded square “Sound” button in the bottom-right corner takes you to the “sound pivot page” that notes the song, and other Shorts using it.

A “Save” button at the top will send it to a new YouTube Music playlist called “Sounds from Shorts.” (In the screenshot below, we see the redesigned playlist UI first introduced for tablets on phones. It’s not yet widely rolled out on smaller screens, and we’re still seeing the previous one today.)

Music you saved while watching Shorts.

That auto playlist is also available in the main YouTube client and when you’re creating a Short under the “Saved” tab next to “Browse.” Just open the Playlist page after you’ve made your first save.

It’s a nifty little shortcut that’s rolled out today in YouTube Music and Shorts.

