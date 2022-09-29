Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro hit $103 low, OnePlus 10T $100 off, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new all-time low on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at $103. That’s alongside OnePlus 10T finally shipping with a $100 discount attached and these Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatches at $199. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro see Amazon clearance discount to $103

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ANC Earbuds for $103. Typically fetching $200, today’s discount drops the Phantom Silver colorway down to a new all-time low. The 48% in savings are well below our previous $120 mention and mark a rare chance to save on the now previous-generation flagship listening experience.

Samsung’s original flagship earbuds arrive with all of the notable specs you would expect ranging from active noise cancellation and an Ambient sound mode to a true wireless design, water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. There’s also the added perk of spatial audio, which is rounded out by 28 hours of playback on a single charge. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and that sentiment holds up even better with today’s all-time low price cut.

OnePlus 10T has finally started shipping and is now $100 off

OnePlus 10T is now officially shipping today, and Amazon is now offering a launch day discount on the all-new handset. Serving up the unlocked 256GB capacity of the upcoming 5G smartphone, you can now drop the price down to $650. Normally fetching $749, a price you’ll pay direct from OnePlus right now, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings and matches our previous mention from right when the device was revealed last month. This is still one of the first chances to save and an all-time low that drops the elevated capacity to the same price as the base configuration.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 10 Pro counterpart and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well.

Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatches return to second-best prices

Amazon currently offers the Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch for $199 in several styles. You’d more regularly pay $295 in any case, with today’s offer delivering a match of the second-best price at $96 off. This is the lowest we’ve seen since Prime Day and comes within $3 of that all-time low set back over the summer.

Skagen’s latest suite of Gen 6 wearables arrives powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, delivering a Wear OS experience with improved battery life to complement its more responsive performance. There’s a stainless steel case that surrounds the always-on 1.28-inch touchscreen display, with a robust assortment of exercise tracking capabilities rounding out the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

