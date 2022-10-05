Android 13 QPR1: Google working on ‘Battery Health’ for Pixel phones

Besides changes to the media player, Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 has allowed us to enable “Battery Health” on Pixel phones.

Once live, visiting Settings app > Battery will reveal a new “Battery Health” menu item. This page will let you “view battery health status” and get “tips to extend your battery’s lifespan.”

“Maximum capacity” will be listed as a percentage (bh_capacity_percentage), similar to what Apple does on the iPhone, Watch, and Mac. Google provides a simple explanation and will also link out to more information:

Phone batteries, like all rechargeable batteries, are consumable components that become less effective as they age and is irreversible.

As needed, the Battery Health feature will display prominent warning messages like “Needs attention.”

You can tap on the percentage to get more details, with Google further noting how the percentage it provides is an “estimated measurement of your battery capacity relative to when it is new. Lower capacity may result in fewer hours of usage between charges.” Straightforward tips include:

Enable Adaptive Charging: Adaptive Charging increases the lifespan of your battery which improves battery health

Optimize your settings: There are two simple ways you can preserve battery life no matter how you use your…

Update to the latest software: Make sure your Pixel device is using the latest version of Android OS whenever available

Find the best charging adapters: Pick out a charger that matches both the power requirement and the charging standard

Battery Health for Pixel phones will presumably launch with Android 13 QPR1, which is scheduled for December after one more beta next month. It’s unclear what devices will receive the feature, and it getting limited to new devices, like the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, is not out of the question.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

