Deals: Galaxy Watch 5/Pro bundles $130 off, Google Pixel 6a $329 all-time low, more

All of today’s best deals are up for grabs and delivering a rare chance to save on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/Pro thanks to bundle promotions at $130 off. Then go score a new all-time low on the Google Pixel 6a at just $329, as well as these Samsung Galaxy Buds 2/Pro from $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/Pro bundles now $130 off

Complementing the Samsung Galaxy smartphone discounts that went live to start the fall Prime Day festivities, Amazon is now marking down bundles with two of the brand’s latest wearable accessories. Right now, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes bundled with Galaxy Buds 2 at $300. Normally fetching $430, this package is now $130 off and the equivalent of scoring the Galaxy Buds for just $20 on top of the new wearable. This is the best value to date and only the third chance of any kind to save.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review.

Google Pixel 6a drops to new $329 all-time low

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6a 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $329. You’re looking at $120 in savings from the usual $449 price tag, while delivering a new all-time low at $20 under our previous mentions.

Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 6/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life as well as all of the usual photograph features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2/Pro get in on fall Prime savings

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Earbuds for $100 as part of its fall Prime Day savings event. Available in all four styles, you’re looking at 33% in savings from the usual $150 price tag as well as one of the best prices to date at $12 under our previous mention. If you’re not sold on the new Pro 2 models that just launched, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Stepping up the feature set from the lead deal, spending an extra $20 right now will also score you the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro as part of Amazon’s sale today. Through the end of the day, these higher-end earbuds are down to $120 from the usual $200 going rate in order to mark the third-best price to date at 40% off.

Samsung’s original flagship earbuds arrive with all of the notable specs you would expect ranging from active noise cancellation and an Ambient sound mode to a true wireless design, water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. There’s also the added perk of spatial audio which is rounded out by 28 hours of playback on a single charge. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and that sentiment holds up even better with today’s all-time low price cut.

