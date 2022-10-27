Android flagships expected to use solid-state power and volume buttons, following iPhone 15 Pro

Abner Li

- Oct. 27th 2022 10:00 pm PT

1 Comment

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with a note today that predicts next year’s high-end iPhone 15 (Pro) will switch to solid-state power and volume buttons, and that flagship Android phones are expected to follow.

Kuo, who tracks smartphone manufacturer components, says the “volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design.” For Apple, the precedent is the iPhone 7, 8, and second and third-generation iPhone SE removing the physical home button. 

Presumably meant for the iPhone 15 Pro, “Taptic Engines located on the internal left and right sides to provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons.” This will result in a total of three vibration motors. 

Meanwhile, Kuo says it is “expected that high-end Android smartphones will also follow Apple’s design to create new selling points.” 

Removing power and home buttons that physically indent will remove two additional ingress points for water, and help create an even more durable phone. Besides microphones, this would leave the USB-C (or Lightning Port) as the next opening that could be removed. Apple is rumored to be planning that for the iPhone. Meanwhile, under-display speakers do exist, though the quality isn’t great as seen with the Pixel 5

Kuo does not say which Android OEMs will adopt solid-state buttons just yet, but those based in China are a good initial bet. It would not be surprising for Samsung to eventually adopt as well. On the Google front, the Pixel adopting this could in theory prolong the 7 and 8’s design language. 

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com