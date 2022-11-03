Pixel 7 and 7 Pro using personalized speech recognition to improve Google Assistant

Google Assistant is using on-device “Personalized speech recognition” on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro to get “better at recognizing your unique speaking style, words, and phrases.”

This might include the names of people and places that are less common or more unique to you. Google’s Personalized speech recognition works by “saving and learning from your Assistant interactions, including audio, securely on your device.” Typed queries and other recognized text is also used.

For example, you might correct an acronym when you ask Google Assistant something, or select a suggested alternative for the name of a place when using the Assistant to navigate.

Google encourages users to correct Assistant by “selecting a suggestion chip, directly editing the text in an Assistant interaction, or repeating your question back-to-back.”

Google Assistant can use your past corrections to learn from its mistakes and improve over time.

This feature was enabled during the Google Assistant set-up process on the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro. It can be turned off by going to Assistant settings on your Pixel 7 > You > Your speech recognition > Personalized speech recognition off/on.

Disabling will delete “any Assistant interactions that were used to train the model” from your phone. Turning off will not impact how data is collected, stored, or used for Assistant Voice Typing on Gboard, Voice and Audio Activity, Voice Match, Personal Results, Improve Assistant through Federated Learning, Improve Gboard through Federated Learning, or Web & App Activity.

