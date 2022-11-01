Pixel 7 referral program launches with $100 Google Store credit for both parties

Besides boosted trade-ins, Google is launching a Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as 6a, referral program where “you and a friend will both get a $100 Google Store credit.”

Those eligible are getting emailed — via standard “Google Pixel” marketing/promo emails, and not just Superfans — this morning (subject line: “Give a friend $100 to spend on the Google Store”) with a promo code to share with others:

02CFVYBDUJ1T37P0R8P5PWX

Pixel 6a, 7, or 7 Pro buyers then enter that code during Google Store checkout to get the $100 credit at a later date. This Pixel 7 “referral code must be used by June 30, 2023 or it will expire” and the “code giver” can get up to $1,000 in credit from up to 10 invites. Meanwhile, you can only buy one phone with a code and expect that $100 credit.

Google says both parties (Code giver and Code user) will “receive an email with the promotional code within 8-10 weeks after the end of the promotion.” It’s not clear if that’s referring to June 2023 or after an order has shipped.

*Refer a friend to purchase Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro from Google Store using the single use, referral code provided in this email, and both you (i.e. Code giver) and your friend who uses the code (i.e. Code user) will get a $100 promotional code later by email. Referral code must be used by June 30, 2023 or it will expire. To redeem the referral code, the code user should visit store.google.com, sign-in with their Google account credentials, add a Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro to their cart, and enter the referral code as a promo code during checkout.

