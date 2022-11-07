First Pixel 7 update rolling out with three fixes for display and system

Abner Li

- Nov. 7th 2022 10:07 am PT

google pixel 7 and pixel 7 pro
10 Comments

With the November security patch, the first Pixel 7 and 7 Pro update is rolling out with three fixes in a relatively quiet release.

The first Pixel 7 update touts three improvements across Display & Graphics and System. Google appears to have resolved how the larger flagship draws more power than other Android phones, while the green flicker was something that occurred in earlier betas.

For November, there are global and Verizon (US) builds for the Pixel 7 series in November. Expect more fixes and changes with Android 13 QPR1 next month, with the current beta already pretty stable and live with new features.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6/Pro and 6a get a “fix for issue causing increased power consumption while certain apps installed.” No other details were shared. Google this morning is also widely rolling out the latest Recorder 4.0 update.

Use the following device key to interpret the Android 13 Pixel changelog:

  • *[1] Included on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro & Pixel 6a
  • *[2] Included on Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro

Battery & Charging

  • Fix for issue causing increased power consumption while certain apps installed *[1]

Display & Graphics

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing green display flicker in in certain conditions *[2]
  • Optimizations for display power consumption to improve thermal performance in certain conditions *[2]

System

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing Photos app to crash when using certain editing features *[2]

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones designed, created, and sold by Google. It runs stock Android and is one of the first phones to receive firmware updates
Android 13

Android 13
Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com