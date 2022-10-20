Google rolling out Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3, including to Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 is now available for Pixel phones and it’s rolling out just over two weeks after the previous release.

This could be the final Android 13 QPR1 beta before it launches in December, though this preview was not expected until the start of November. It notably brings the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro into the Android Beta Program.

These QPRs are rather stable as they are start out as betas instead of developer previews (DPs). Google says these “builds are suitable for general use.”

If you want to leave the Beta Program after installing a preview release, a device wipe is required. After the stable comes out, you can unenroll and avoid that.

Google lists the following “top resolved issues” with this release and some definitely apply to the Pixel 7 series:

Developer-reported and user-reported issues

Fixed an issue for some devices where the screen unlock UI was displayed over notifications and other lock-screen content. (Issue #254163754)

Other resolved issues

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Flip camera for selfie” gesture from working on some devices.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen to go blank while attempting to unlock a device.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a device from being unlocked using either Face Unlock or Fingerprint Unlock when the device had been idle for multiple hours.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused fullscreen video playback to flicker after enabling always-on-display features and locking the screen.

Two known issues are identified:

Android Platform

In some cases, issues with a device’s GPU drivers cause the system UI to freeze during normal device use. To work around this issue, try restarting the device.

Pixel

In some cases, Pixel phones display an incorrect “Missed call” notification instead of “Call answered on another device” when the call is answered remotely by Pixel Watch (in untethered mode).

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel phones to detail issues. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 system images are available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as in the Android Emulator.

Most users will be installing Beta 3 (T1B3.221003.003) with the October security patch from the Android Beta Program website. You can expect an OTA update in the coming hours. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 13.

