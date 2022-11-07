Android 13 with November security patch live, download Pixel OTA image now

Google is rolling out the first update to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro today with the Android 13 November security patch, while the supported devices list now starts with the Pixel 4a.

There are 19 security issues resolved in the Android 13 November patch dated 2022-11-01 and 26 for 2022-11-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical.

In the most recent Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists five additional security fixes, with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro featuring their own global and Verizon build.

As expected, there is no Pixel 4 or 4 XL update this month.

