Google will show nearby places airing World Cup matches, add live mini-game, and more

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup kicking off on November 20, Google is adding a handful of features to help fans keep track of the tournament across Search, Maps, and Google TV.

Google suggests that you search for your favorite (national football) team and then tap the bell icon in the top-right corner to receive notifications. Matches will include in-depth stats, win probabilities, and a timeline to keep track if you’re not watching live. There will also be “daily recap videos directly on Search from FIFA+ and official broadcasters including beIN SPORTS, BBC, ZDF and more.”

Like before, Android lets you pin scores as a floating pill with the ability to do so for multiple matches.

Google Search is also adding a “multiplayer online game” that will be available when matches are live. You pick a team and basically flick the ball with the game stopping if the goalie blocks you. Scores will be aggregated:

People from around the world will work together to help their team score the most amount of goals to win. Once a real-life match is set, pick your team and work with other fans to score the most virtual goals before the match ends.

Similarly, Google Search will let you “rate players based on how you think they’ll perform and see how that rating stands up against the others.”

Google Maps and Search will let businesses (from their profile) add a “Showing the World Cup” label to their listings. End users can search “Where to watch the world cup near me” to find those nearby venues.

Lastly, Google TV’s For you tab is getting a 2022 World Cup row featuring live games, highlights, and recaps from FIFA+, ITV, Peacock, Telemundo, ViX, and other broadcasters.

More on Google Search:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: