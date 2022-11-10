Waze adds ‘Drive with a Soccer Commentator’ option to celebrate the World Cup

With the World Cup very much on the horizon, Waze is helping soccer (football) fans celebrate with directions in the style of a match commentator.

For those not aware, football (soccer) commentary is an art form all of its own. Calling a full 90-minute match is not as easy as one would expect as it’s not all action all the time. That said, the staid or plain directions offered by Waze can get a little bit of football flavor with commentator reactions to your route right in time for the World Cup (h/t Android Police).

You can change the setting within “My Waze” section or by tapping the Sound > Waze voice. Regional commentators are available with those in Brazil even able to use a “Drive with Luva de Pedreiro,” the influencer has over 20 million followers on TikTok and one of the nation’s biggest sports influencers.

For those of us in the rest of the world, we simply get a “Drive with a commentator” option within Waze that is eerily similar to the matchday experience you’ll have when watching the World Cup on TV. You’ll hear things like “Take the first exit. Then it’s onward to glory!” and “Hazard reported ahead. Getting through that defense could prove tricky.”

Commentators are not the only World Cup-themed change, as Waze has also added a car icon that is a mash-up of a classic 32-panel black and white football and a car. You’re even able to set your “Mood” to any of the 32 countries that will be present in Qatar over the next few weeks.

