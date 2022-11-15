Stadia refunds have started rolling out in Europe, the UK, and Canada

Ben Schoon

- Nov. 15th 2022 9:13 am PT

Stadia logo in Google Store NYC
0 Comments

Google Stadia will shut down for good in January, but Google is in the process of rolling out refunds to its customers. As of this week, Stadia refunds appear to be heading to customers in the UK, Europe, and Canada.

Refunds for Google Stadia purchases officially started heading to players on November 9, but only in the US at the start. While there have been several hiccups with the process so far, Google has been looking into issues.

But the second wave of refunds has now started up.

In the UK and Europe, many Stadia players are seeing emails from Google about refunds, as well as their refunds starting to show up in bank accounts, credit cards, and account credit. A thread on Reddit captures reports from Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, France, and more. There are also a handful of reports of users in Canada seeing their Stadia refunds. Our Damien Wilde, based in the UK, also received an email about refunds, and our good friend Gem has also started seeing refunds in the UK.

Not all players are seeing funds deposited into their accounts just yet, but the process has at least appeared to have been started in these regions.

Google is refunding nearly all Stadia purchases, including games and expansions, hardware such as the Stadia Controller, and more. The main thing players won’t see a refund on is the monthly cost of Stadia Pro.

