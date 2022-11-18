Deals: Early Black Friday pricing live on Samsung Galaxy S22 series, OnePlus 10 Pro, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by a few early Black Friday sales. First up, we have near-all-time low pricing on Samsung’s entire collection of Galaxy Android smartphones that is joined by the best discount yet on the OnePlus 10 Pro at $550. Then go check out the Google Nest deals from $50. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score near all-time low pricing on Galaxy S22/+/Ultra from $697

Heading into the weekend, Amazon is now rolling out a collection of early Black Friday discounts on Samsung’s latest unlocked Android smartphones. Including its newest flagship devices as well as foldables and more affordable counterparts, some of the best prices ever are now live with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 128GB for $900. Down from the usual $1,200 going rate, this is delivering the second-best price yet at $300 off. It comes within $10 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in over a month.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly squared-off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect, and you can also save on the other Galaxy S22 series handsets.

OnePlus 10 Pro falls to new all-time low at $550

Joining all of the major contenders in the Android space like Google and Samsung, early Black Friday deals are now live across the OnePlus handset stable and beyond. Shipping is free across the board. Detailed on this landing page, you’ll find everything from the brand’s latest smartphones to ANC earbuds and more marked down to the best prices of the year. Our top pick drops the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 128GB down to $550 from its usual $800 going rate. This is $100 below our previous fall Prime Day sale and a new all-time low at $250 off.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest flagship handset that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our long-term hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

Google Nest Hub displays and latest Assistant cameras see Black Friday discounts

All of the Google Nest discounts are now going live for Black Friday 2022, with a series of Assistant-enabled smart home gear up for grabs at the best prices of the year. Leading the way, Best Buy is offering the Nest Hub 2nd Gen at $50. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer is amounting to 50% in savings while delivering the second-best price to date at $5 under our previous mention. This also comes within $5 of the all-time low briefly set once before.

Google’s latest Nest Hub takes on the same design as the first iteration, arriving with a 7-inch display resting on top of a fabric-covered base like we’ve seen in the past. There’s all of the usual onboard hands-free access to Google Assistant for commanding smart home devices, playing music, and just answering questions, as well as all-new features in the form of Soli Sleep Sensing allowing it to monitor wellness overnight. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: