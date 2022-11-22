Deals: Google Pixel 6a returns to all-time low at $299, NVIDIA Shield Pro/Stick from $125, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs, with an early Black Friday markdown delivering an all-time low on the Google Pixel 6a for only the second time at $299. You can also lock in NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/Stick, which sees rare discounts that are now starting at $125, and grab Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds for $85. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 6a returns to all-time low for only second time at $299

While its flagship handsets are stealing the spotlight this holiday shopping season, the Google Pixel 6a is also on sale for its best price yet. Courtesy of Amazon, Black Friday pricing has arrived early on the recently released unlocked smartphone, which drops pricing down to $299. Normally fetching $449, this is only the second time it has dropped by 33% in order to match the all-time low.

Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 6/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life as well as all of the usual photograph features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect as well.

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/Stick sees rare discounts starting at $125

Amazon is now discounting both of NVIDIA’s streaming media players, with the flagship Shield Android TV Pro leading the way at $175. Marking one of the very first times this year to save, we haven’t seen a discount go live since back in August, where it sold for $5 less. This is down from $200 and amounts to the second-best price of the year at $25 off. NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro arrives as one of the more high-end streaming media players on the market with plenty of notable features. First and foremost is onboard Plex support with hardware transcoding, allowing you to create a server just by plugging in a USB hard drive or connecting to a NAS. Of course, there’s access to all of the usual streaming services on top of 4K HDR playback, Alexa support, and more. A recent update also rolled out that brings low-latency playback, night listening, and more to the Android 11 experience.

Also on sale today, Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $125. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at yet another rare chance to save as the lead deal, with today’s offer matching our previous August mention for the 2022 low. This is also only the third price cut of the year, much like the flagship offering. While not as capable as the Pro model above, the Stick version of NVIDIA Shield packs much of the same Android TV features with 4K HDR playback too.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds are an even better buy at $85

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds for $85 in all four styles. While you’d more typically pay $170, these recent debuts from Anker are now down to new all-time lows with 50% in savings attached. At $15 under our previous mention, this is one of the first times under the $100 mark.

Arriving as a notable alternative to the likes of Apple or Samsung’s flagship earbuds, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro packs a compelling spec sheet. Alongside sporting personalized active noise cancellation, there are 32 hours of battery life, thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case with a platform-agnostic focus. Get a closer look at all of the features of Anker’s latest flagship earbuds in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month's best trade-in deals when you decide it's time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

