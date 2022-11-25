Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 update brings a World Cup-themed watch face

Along with stability improvements to the Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung’s latest update is bringing a fun new watch face built just for the World Cup celebration.

As on top of updates as Samsung has been lately, the Galaxy Watch 5 has seen a few updates since its release back in August. Every month since then, the Watch 5 has been boosted with the latest security and stability improvements, keeping it running smoothly.

This month, Samsung is pushing an important update that has a fun twist to it (via SamMobile). In celebration of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Samsung is bringing a new watch face to the Galaxy Watch 5. Called the “Ball Watch face” in Samsung’s official release, the new look takes on the personality of your favorite team.

The Ball watch face is not entirely new and has been around since the release of the Watch 5. However, Samsung has added new theming options for the watch face that give little football flair. Where it’s available, you can head into the watch face section of the Galaxy Wearable app and customize the Ball watch face. From there, you’ll see new backgrounds that take on the flag designs of each country playing this year.

On top of superficial elements, the update brings stability and reliability improvements. Samsung notes that these improvements are aimed at notifications and “device behavior.”

Currently, the update looks to only be live in South Korea. Ideally, it won’t take long to bring the new customization options to more regions, seeing as the 2022 World Cup is almost one week into a month-long event.

