Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE are now getting Android 13

Ben Schoon

- Nov. 21st 2022 8:56 am PT

samsung galaxy s21 fe
Samsung is now bringing Android 13 to the Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy S21 FE, starting in select regions.

Following updates to the rest of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series, Samsung is now expanding One UI 5 to its pair of “Fan Edition” devices. The Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE are both getting Android 13 now via updates, though only in limited regions.

As SamMobile reports, the Galaxy S20 FE is getting Android 13 in Russia, carrying the version number G780FXXUAEVK3 and weighing in at roughly 2GB. It’s notable, though, that this is the Exynos-based version of the device, rather than the Snapdragon model that’s available in the United States and other regions.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 FE is also getting Android 13 in some regions, including Europe. SamMobile notes the firmware version number G990BXXU2DVK3, and notes that the update is rolling out in some other regions.

As in most cases, Samsung usually starts these updates in select regions before expanding globally. Expect the update in other countries within the next week or two.

Samsung has updated over a dozen different smartphones and tablets to Android 13 so far, with many more to go. The company also launched Android 13 for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite this week in France.

