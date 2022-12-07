Samsung looks to be expanding blood pressure readings to Galaxy Watch to a new country

Ben Schoon

- Dec. 7th 2022 11:30 am PT

1 Comment

For the past few years, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup has included the hardware for blood pressure readings, but the functionality is blocked in some countries. Now, it seems the feature is expanding to at least one new region.

As spotted by Lowyat, it seems that blood pressure readings are heading to Galaxy Watch devices in Malaysia in the not-too-distant future.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Health has granted approval for the Samsung Blood Pressure app through the Medical Device Authority Register, with approval having gone through in mid-November. The listing, which is still publicly visible, was submitted by Samsung Malaysia directly. There’s no mention of ECG in the listing, though.

While not direct confirmation, this strongly suggests that Samsung will soon launch support for blood pressure readings from compatible Galaxy Watch devices in Malaysia. This would be the first expansion of the feature in quite a while. As SamMobile points out, the feature launched first in South Korea before eventually expanding to 31 countries in early 2021. Blood pressure readings work on the Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. There’s still no sign of blood pressure readings coming to the United States.

