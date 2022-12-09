Google Slides now lets you ‘Follow’ people through a deck

Google wants to improve the real-time editing experience in Slides with a “Follow” feature that lets you jump to whatever page a specific user is viewing.
Tapping another person’s avatar in the Google Slides top bar will let you follow and “move with them as they navigate and make changes to a presentation.”
This joins the highlight around the slide in the filmstrip view. To stop following, click on their avatar again, and the badge will disappear. Google Slides will also stop if:
- The collaborator refreshes or leaves the presentation.
- You make any edits to the presentation.
- You click a different slide.
- You enter Slideshow mode.
Following in Google Slides is currently rolling out and will be especially useful for jointly reviewing documents:
- Available to all Google Workspace customers as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.
- Available to users with personal Google Accounts.
More on Google Slides:
- Every Google app with an Android tablet UI [U: Home, Search]
- Docs, Sheets, and Slides are Google’s first apps to use the new Material You toggle
- Google’s Simple ML for Sheets add-on can predict missing and spot abnormal values
- Google Meet Companion Mode coming to mobile, Gmail client-side encryption, & more Workspace at Cloud Next 2022
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel