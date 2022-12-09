Google Slides now lets you ‘Follow’ people through a deck

Google wants to improve the real-time editing experience in Slides with a “Follow” feature that lets you jump to whatever page a specific user is viewing.

Tapping another person’s avatar in the Google Slides top bar will let you follow and “move with them as they navigate and make changes to a presentation.”

This joins the highlight around the slide in the filmstrip view. To stop following, click on their avatar again, and the badge will disappear. Google Slides will also stop if:

The collaborator refreshes or leaves the presentation.

You make any edits to the presentation.

You click a different slide.

You enter Slideshow mode.

Following in Google Slides is currently rolling out and will be especially useful for jointly reviewing documents:

Available to all Google Workspace customers as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Available to users with personal Google Accounts.

