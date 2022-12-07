Google’s Simple ML for Sheets add-on can predict missing and spot abnormal values

Abner Li

- Dec. 7th 2022 9:41 am PT

Apps & Updates
google sheets chromebook
0 Comments

Google today announced an add-on for Google Sheets that applies “Simple ML” to your data that was built by the TensorFlow team to help make “machine learning accessible to all.”

Anyone, even people without programming or ML expertise, can experiment and apply some of the power of machine learning to their data in Google Sheets with just a few clicks. From small business owners, scientists, and students to business analysts at large corporations, anyone familiar with Google Sheets can make valuable predictions automatically.

After adding Simple ML for Sheets via the Google Workspace Marketplace directory, you open a spreadsheet and start the add-on from the Extensions menu. Opening in a side panel, the primary capabilities let you “Predict missing values” and “Spot abnormal values.” In the former example, you specify the “Column with empty cells” and then tap the blue “Predict” button.

After a few seconds, the predictions will be added to your spreadsheet along with confidence percentages. Models are automatically saved to Google Drive and can be shared.

  • Google Sheets Simple ML
  • Google Sheets Simple ML
  • Google Sheets Simple ML

Example use cases include:

  • If you’re a car repair shop owner who keeps records of past repairs with data points like car make, repair type, and mileage, you can use Simple ML to predict the number of hours necessary to fix a car.
  • Scientists can also benefit from ML in countless domains. For example, if you are studying molecular aging, you can predict a person’s age based on DNA methylation data.

“Advanced” functionality includes: Train a model, Make predictions with a model, Evaluate a model, Understand a model, Manage models, and Share a model. This tool also provides additional data on how it arrived at its predictions.

Google cautions how these are “statistical predictions” and “may be inaccurate.”

Of course, succeeding with ML involves far more than training a model and making a prediction. If you are new to ML, you should begin with Google’s free machine learning courses, including problem framing.

More on Google Sheets:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Sheets

Google Sheets
TensorFlow

TensorFlow

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com