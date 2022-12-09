Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite hits $215 low, Google Nest Thermostat $90, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite dropping to a new all-time low of $215. Plus, a price cut on Google’s latest Nest Thermostat arriving just in time to fight cold weather at $90 as well as the first discount on DJI’s new Mini 3 Pro Drone. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time low lands on Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi 64GB Android Tablet for $215. Typically fetcing $350, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $135 in savings attached. This is $15 below our previous Black Friday mention, as well, and still one of the first chances to save. Not to be confused with the original model that launched back in 2020, this new iteration from Samsung was just updated with some new tricks up its sleeve.

Everything is packed into largely the same form-factor as before, with the metal housing surrounding the 10.4-inch touchscreen display. The biggest change however for the Galaxy Tab S6 enters in the form of the new Snapdragon 720G processor that powers the experience. Shipping with Android 12 out of the box, other features like the included S Pen make this a more mid-range solution to Samsung’s higher-end offerings.

Google’s latest Nest Thermostat battles cold temps with Assistant

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $90 in several styles. Down from the usual $130 price tag, today’s $40 discount is delivering a match of the holiday pricing from last month. This is one of the lowest prices of the year and best in several months.

Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. Ideal for keeping things comfortable without lifting a finger this winter, you can leverage Assistant to fight back against the cold with voice controlled or even automated heating. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

DJI’s new Mini 3 Pro Drone sees first discount

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront is now offering the DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone with Smart RC Controller for $773. Marking the very first chance to save, today’s offer arrives at a new all-time low from the usual $909 price tag. This is about as rare of a chance to save as you’ll find thanks to a $136 discount.

Having launched earlier this year, DJI’s new Mini Pro 3 delivers a more consumer-focused feature set that is packed into one of its most compact builds yet. The entire drone weighs in under 249 grams, while still delivering 34-minute flight times and a robust set of obstacle avoidance tech. The 1/1.3-inch sensor is already a notable solution for aerial photography thanks to the ability to record 4K HDR videos, but there’s also a rotating gimbal that makes this the first DJI drone to be able to capture vertical video for sharing to your smartphone. Take a look at the full specs in our coverage at DroneDJ.

