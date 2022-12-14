Deals: Chromecast with Google TV streamers from $20, Bose QC Earbuds II $50 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs on this fine Wednesday, with a pair discounts going live on the latest Chromecast with Google TV streamers from $20. That’s on top of a return to the all-time low on the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at $249, as well as the Assistant-enabled Wyze Cam V3 for $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest Chromecast with Google TV streamers on sale from $20

Amazon now offers the Chromecast with Google TV for $40. Other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are also getting in on the savings. Marking the second-best price to date at within $1 of the all-time low, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen this holiday season. It’s down from the usual $50 going rate and delivers 20% in savings along the way. Google’s latest flagship streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback and support for all of your favorite content from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch in one hub. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review.

Amazon is also now discounting the just-released Chromecast with Google TV (HD). On sale for the very first time, pricing drops down to $20. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer delivers one of the first chances to save with a 33% discount attached. It’s the second-best ever at within $2 of the low. As the latest addition to Google’s stable of streaming media players, this new HD version of Chromecast arrives as a more entry-level offering for giving the TV some love. Sporting 1080p playback at 60 FPS, you’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite content alongside the curation features that put all of the shows and movies in one place. We break down what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II return to all-time low

After first launching back in October during the fall Apple event, Amazon is now offering another rare chance to save on the all-new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. Dropping fown to $249 in both styles, you’re looking at a $50 discount from the usual $299 going rate. This is marking one of the very first discounts period as well as a match of the all-time low. We’ve only seen it hit this price once before in the past over Black Friday, for comparison.

As for what that latest and greatest experience looks like, the QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. And really taking on Apple’s latest, you’ll find best-in-class ANC to go alongside adaptive listening and transparency modes. We breakdown exactly what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

Wyze Cam V3 monitors those last-minute package deliveries at $30

Amazon now offers the Wyze Cam V3 Smart Home Camera for $30. Down from $36, this is marking a return to the holiday pricing in order to arrive at the best discount we’ve seen at Amazon. Delivering the brand’s latest affordable smart home upgrade, the Wyze Cam V3 arrives with 1080p feeds alongside Alexa and Assistant integration.

Though this time around there are some notable upgrades, including an IP65 weather-resistant package, a Starlight sensor for color night vision alongside the bundled cloud storage plan that offers continuous recording and other perks. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

