Google Stadia players will be able to port their progress in Hitman games to other platforms

When Google Stadia shuts down on January 18, players will also lose their save data if they haven’t backed it up already. While some games can use Stadia save files on other platforms such as PC, others have required developer support to port over. This week, we’re finally learning how Hitman players will be able to rescue their Stadia saves.

IO Interactive announced this week that Google Stadia players of Hitman 1, 2, and 3 will be able to transfer their progress off of the dying cloud platform.

This is possible through a “one-time Stadia Progression Carryover” which will be available starting on January 11, one week before Stadia’s closure. The transfer will be able to bring campaign progress, XP, challenge status, item unlocks, mastery levels, and achievements from Stadia over to PC (Epic/Steam/Windows), Xbox, and PlayStation.

Your player profile, XP, suits, items and mastery levels are all carried over. In addition, the majority of your Stadia achievements will also be unlocked on your new platform. Unfortunately, there are some compatibility issues between the achievement systems and so we decided to focus on making sure that the achievements related to progression would auto-unlock as a priority. This will mean that players should not be blocked from completing any trophies/achievements after the carryover.

To get set up, players need to link their IO Interactive account within the Stadia version of Hitman. Logging into the IOI website and checking “Linked Accounts” will let you see if your accounts are linked without opening the game. On January 11 (or before), the existing carryover portal will start to work with Stadia. Players will be able to transfer their data until February 17, but only if their accounts were linked before January 18. It’s recommended to link accounts as soon as possible.

Notably, Stadia-exclusive cosmetics (The Sunset Rubber Duck, Orange Pinstripe Briefcase and White Sunset Suit) won’t be carried over, but they will be available to players in a future patch.

