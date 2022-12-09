Destiny 2 will cut off Stadia players a week before Google does

Destiny 2 for Google Stadia
Destiny 2 was one of the most appealing games on Stadia at launch, and it remains one of the best titles on the service as we approach its end. But if you were hoping to play Destiny 2 on Stadia’s last days, you’ll be out of luck.

As a part of the latest Destiny 2 weekly update from Bungie, it was confirmed that the game would go offline on Stadia starting on January 11. That’s one week before Google’s shutdown of the platform on January 18.

Bungie explains:

Destiny 2 on Stadia will go offline starting January 11, one week prior to Stadia shutting down. We hope this will give those players who haven’t set up Cross Save yet enough time to do so before January 18. 

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise, as other games have also been pulling support a bit early. Ubisoft, for example, recently announced that the latest update to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Stadia would be the last one available to the platform. But with Destiny 2, this announcement implies that players won’t be able to access the game at all for the last week of Stadia’s life.

Destiny 2 players can still transfer their progress to other platforms if they’ve played the game on Stadia by setting up Cross Save. But that process needs to be completed sooner rather than later, as there’s only a month to go before the game closes off.

Meanwhile, on other platforms, Destiny 2 is preparing for its next major update, Lightfall. The trailer for that next update was revealed last night during The Game Awards and is set to launch on February 28, 2023.

