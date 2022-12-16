Deals: Motorola Edge 2022 hits $350 low, ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3 $530, more

Heading into the weekend, all of the best discounts are now up for grabs and headlined by Motorola’s all-new Edge 2022 5G at the best price ever of $350. Speaking of all-time lows, the new ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3 is also getting in on those deep discounts at $530 to go alongside the second-ever chance to save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola’s all-new Edge 2022 5G smartphone with OLED display hits $350

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of unlocked Motorola Android smartphones, headlined by the Motorola Edge 2022 256GB at $350. Normally fetching $600, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $250 off. This is well below our previous $500 mention from the Black Friday shopping season.

The new Motorola Edge 2022 arrives centered around a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED display that runs Android 12 at 144Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset comes backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which also powers the 5G connectivity and Dolby Atmos speakers. Its internal 5,000mAh battery is then backed by support for Qi wireless and wired TuboPower 30 charging.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3 returns to all-time low

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3 for $530. Normally fetching $600, you’re looking at $70 in savings as well as a match of the all-time low for only the second time. This is one of the first discounts to date too.

Sporting a 2-in-1 design centered around a folding 360-degree hinge, this ASUS Chromebook has a 14-inch 1080p NanoEsge display complemented by an included stylus. Packed into the design is also a pair of USB-A 3.2 ports alongside dual USB-C slots and a microSD card slot. From there, you’re also looking at 128GB of internal SSD storage to round out the package alongside 8GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6.

Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones now $100 off

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of the latest Bose headphones and Bluetooth speakers. Prices start at $99, and shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the price cuts, our top pick is the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Bluetooth Headphones for $229 in four different styles. Normally fetching $329, this is only the second time we’ve seen a $100 discount, matching our previous mention.

These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation, which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you three hours of usage in a pinch.

