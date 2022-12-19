Google Search bringing multisearch to India soon, along with other new features

Google hosted an event in India earlier today that revealed new features headed to Search in the country, including support for in-video search and multisearch.

Coming “soon,” Google will debut these two image- and video-focused features to Search.

The additions start with multisearch, which allows users to make queries that use both text and images to find answers. Google compares the functionality to pointing at something in real-life and saying “like that” to add context to a question.

Multisearch launched widely in multiple languages starting in September of this year following its initial beta rollout in April through Google Lens. Google says the availability of multisearch in India will start with Hindi but expand to more Indian languages later.

💠 Finding a notebook & a dress in Ikat? No dikkat 💠 Multisearch lets you take pictures or screenshots & add text to your query – just like naturally pointing at something & asking a question about it.

Coming 🔜in multiple Indian languages, starting with Hindi.#GoogleForIndia

Google Search will also be adding the ability to search for content directly within YouTube videos in India in the near future. This functionality allows Search to directly link to specific portions of a YouTube video that is relevant to the search query.

We're piloting the ability to search within videos on your phone's Search app. Just type in your query using the 'Search in video' feature & find exactly what you're looking for.#GoogleForIndia

At the event, Google also announced a new Lens feature that can identify prescriptions in handwritten text, the ability to show excerpts from websites in Search in both English and Hindi, improvements to speech detection in Hinglish, support for 2-step verification using the Google Assistant in Hindi, and more.

