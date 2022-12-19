Google Search bringing multisearch to India soon, along with other new features

Ben Schoon

- Dec. 19th 2022 9:15 pm PT

google logo
0 Comments

Google hosted an event in India earlier today that revealed new features headed to Search in the country, including support for in-video search and multisearch.

Coming “soon,” Google will debut these two image- and video-focused features to Search.

The additions start with multisearch, which allows users to make queries that use both text and images to find answers. Google compares the functionality to pointing at something in real-life and saying “like that” to add context to a question.

Multisearch launched widely in multiple languages starting in September of this year following its initial beta rollout in April through Google Lens. Google says the availability of multisearch in India will start with Hindi but expand to more Indian languages later.

Google Search will also be adding the ability to search for content directly within YouTube videos in India in the near future. This functionality allows Search to directly link to specific portions of a YouTube video that is relevant to the search query.

At the event, Google also announced a new Lens feature that can identify prescriptions in handwritten text, the ability to show excerpts from websites in Search in both English and Hindi, improvements to speech detection in Hinglish, support for 2-step verification using the Google Assistant in Hindi, and more.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Search

Google Search

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.