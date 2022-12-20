Samsung launching Pokemon-themed cases for Galaxy Z Flip 4, Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds

Samsung’s latest devices are getting some new official accessories, as new Star Wars and Pokemon designs are launching for Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds.

Available today, Samsung has launched a new Star Wars-themed ring case for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, as well as a new strap that can be used with Flip 4 strap cases. The case is holiday themed with orange and white colors that include stormtroopers, the Death Star, and Star Destroyers for $39.99. The strap, meanwhile, has a holiday-themed Millenium Falcon for $19.99.

Another case and strap combo for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 gives the watch body a white and orange theme while the leather strap mimics the design of the Flip 4 case. There are options for both the 40mm and 44mm watches, but not the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic or the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Both options run $49.99.

Finally, there’s also a new holiday-themed Star Wars case with a stormtrooper that costs $49.99. It works with Galaxy Buds Live, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Pro.

On December 26, Samsung will launch Pokemon-themed cases for the Flip 4 and Galaxy Buds, as well as a themed strap for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5. Prices are the same, but these cases don’t have any holiday twists.

Easily the best of the collection is the Pokeball case for the Samsung Galaxy Buds (Live, 2, and 2 Pro), but the rest of the collection is sure to catch the eye of Pokemon fans. The series will be available from Samsung’s website on December 26. Samsung says these will be available in “limited quantities.”

