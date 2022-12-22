Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra refurb now $479 off, Anker Android accessories from $10, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with a $479 refurbished discount on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in a one-day-only sale. Then go check out all the marked-down Android accessories in Anker’s annual Christmas sale from $10, which rounds out the savings today alongside Google’s Nest Wi-Fi system at $129. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sees $479 refurb discount

Woot today is launching its latest certified refurbished Android smartphone sale that is packed with Samsung handsets. Prime members will lock in free shipping on everything, while a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Amongst an assortment of current- and previous-generation devices, a top pick is the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 128GB for $721. Down from its usual $1,200 price tag you’d pay for a new condition model, today’s offer arrives with $479 in savings attached. This is only the third refurbished discount we’ve seen from Woot and is the best value to date at $15 under our previous mention.

As the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed yet similarly squared-off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging, and a 90-day warranty. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

Anker’s annual Christmas sale discounts Android accessories from $10

Anker is getting in on the Christmas spirit today by launching its latest holiday sale, courtesy of Amazon, starting at $10. Our top pick is the Anker GaNPrime PowerCore 65W Power Bank at $80. Down from $100, you’re looking at a rare chance to save 20%. This is still one of the first discounts, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best yet at within $5 of the all-time low.

As one of the more recent additions to the Anker stable, this charger brings the 65W GaNPrime tech to a more portable solution that can refuel your gear on the go. It sports a pair of USB-C ports, as well as a USB-A slot, and even has a built-in AC plug for refueling devices at home or just topping off its internal battery. This has lived in my everyday carry since it came in the mail, and you can read more about that experience in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Score a last-minute holiday Wi-Fi upgrade with Google’s Nest system

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Wifi 2-Node Mesh System for $129. Normally fetching $299, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $170 off. This is well below our previous mention of $175 from earlier in the fall too.

Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 4,400 square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space, thanks to the two-node setup, with support for up to 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. Alongside handling all your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. It might be cutting it close, but the before-Christmas delivery means you can lock in a new mesh system to refresh the Wi-Fi before the in-laws come over. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: